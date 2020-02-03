Q2 2020 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 03, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 03, 2020



Corporate Participants

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director



Hello. I am Oya of GREE Inc. Please go to the second page of the presentation. I will start with the executive summary. Net sales was JPY 16.4 billion. Operating income was JPY 0.8 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 1.1 billion. Operating income surpassed our forecast.



There are 3 key topics about the business. First, as I mentioned it previously, a third-party distributed title was released back in November. This was global release both in Japan and overseas. The new title made a smooth start. The second point is Another Eden, our first-party IP. Its overseas sales grew across the United States, Europe and Asia, thanks to the strengthened global marketing. I will give more details later on this. The third point is the progress of the live entertainment business. REALITY is our virtual live distribution platform, and we