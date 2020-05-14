Q3 2020 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 14, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director



=====================

Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director



We are starting the FY 2020 Third Quarter Results Briefing of GREE, Inc. Thank you for joining.



Let me start from Page 2, the executive summary. Net sales was JPY 15.4 billion, operating income was JPY 1.2 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 1.4 billion. Operating income surpassed our forecast.



There are 3 key topics about the business. First, one of our key first-party IPs, Another Eden, continues to show strong overseas sales. Our effort during the past 1 or 2 years to strengthen its global operations is starting to pay off.



The second point is about another key title, SINoALICE. We are making progress in preparing for its overseas distribution. The global version is in development and scheduled for release on July 1.



The third point is about the live entertainment business. Our virtual live