Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Toshiki Oya
GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director
* Yoshikazu Tanaka
GREE, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
=====================
Yoshikazu Tanaka - GREE, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
I'm Yoshikazu Tanaka.
Now we'd like to begin the FY 2020 fourth quarter financial results briefing of GREE, Inc.
Please go to Page 2. Executive summary, FY 2020 actual results. The full year net sales was JPY 62.7 billion, operating income was JPY 3.2 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 3.9 billion. The game business strengthened operation system and expanded overseas distribution for further growth. The live entertainment business strengthened platform functionality and expanded contents. The advertising and media business focused on strengthening our media potential.
In the 3 months of the fourth quarter, net sales was JPY 15.0 billion, operating income was minus JPY 0.1 billion, and EBITDA was plus
Full Year 2020 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...