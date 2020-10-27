Q1 2021 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director



Thank you for joining the FY 2021 first quarter financial results briefing of GREE, Inc.



I'm going to present based on the slides. Let me start with the executive summary on Page 2, the financial results overview.



Net sales was JPY 15.2 billion. Operating income was JPY 1.6 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 1.8 billion. Operating income surpassed our forecast with strong overall results.



Let me go to the business overview. The global version of SINoALICE was launched on July 1 in 139 countries and regions. It made a strong start and has contributed greatly to the results of the quarter. As for the expansion of our major titles into China, we began distribution of DanMachi on September 24 as planned. Another Eden is scheduled to be released in November. Thirdly, in the live entertainment business, we