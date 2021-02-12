Q2 2021 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director



Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director



Thank you for joining the FY 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc. Let me start with the executive summary on Page 2.



Net sales was JPY 13.7 billion, operating income was JPY 0.6 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 0.8 billion. Operating income was in line with our forecast.



There are 3 topics. As for the new title release, we started distribution of Assault Lily: Last Bullet last month. In China, the Chinese version of Another Eden was launched in November last year. In the live entertainment business, we continue to expand the contents for reality.



Regarding the outlook for profit, we expect firm profit to continue. For the third quarter, operating income is expected to be around JPY 1 billion.



Please go to Page 5. We will talk about net sales and operating income