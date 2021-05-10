Q3 2021 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Yoshikazu Tanaka

GREE, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you for joining the FY 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc.



I'm going to explain based on the slides. Let me start with the executive summary on Page 2. Net sales was JPY 13.9 billion, operating income was JPY 1.7 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 1.9 billion. Operating income surpassed our forecast.



There are 3 topics: As for the release of new title, we started the distribution of Assault Lily: Last Bullet on January 20, off to a strong start; secondly, we made progress in developing a third-party distributor title, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, scheduled for launch in 2021; thirdly, in the live entertainment business, we continue to expand the contents for our virtual live distribution platform, REALITY.



Regarding the outlook for