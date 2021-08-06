Full Year 2021 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Aug 06, 2021 / NTS GMT



* Hideshi Araki

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Director

* Yoshikazu Tanaka

GREE, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Yoshikazu Tanaka - GREE, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you for joining the fiscal Year 2021 fourth quarter financial results briefing of GREE, Inc. I'm Yoshikazu Tanaka. Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2. Starting with the full year results. Net sales was JPY 56.8 billion. Operating income was JPY 5.4 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 6.2 billion. We achieved year-on-year growth in operating income. In the game business, we strengthened our global operation systems and increased sales while developing new titles. We continue to invest in and grow the live entertainment business and the advertising and media business.



For the fourth quarter, net sales was JPY 13.9 billion. Operating income was JPY 1.5 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 1