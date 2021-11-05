Q1 2022 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 05, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



=====================

Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



Thank you for joining the FY 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc. I'm Toshiki Oya. Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2.



Starting with the financial results overview. Net sales was JPY 13.7 billion. Operating income was JPY 1.6 billion. And EBITDA was JPY 1.6 billion.



From this fiscal year, we report our results in 2 segments. The Game, Metaverse and Advertising and Media businesses are now under the Internet and Entertainment business, while Investments are under the Investment and Incubation business. Operating income of the Internet and Entertainment business was JPY 0.5 billion and surpassed our forecast.



Going to business highlights. We made progress in