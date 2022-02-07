Q2 2022 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 07, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



=====================

Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



I am Toshiki Oya. Thank you for joining the FY 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc.



Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2. Starting with the financial results overview. Net sales was JPY 19.5 billion, operating income was JPY 2.5 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 2.7 billion. The Internet and Entertainment business operating income was JPY 2.5 billion. It surpassed our forecast, thanks to the contribution from a new title.



Going to business overview. We started distribution of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories on October 28. It got off to a strong start, driving a big sales and profit improvement. As for Metaverse business, we continue to expand the futures