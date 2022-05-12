Q3 2022 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



Thank you for joining the FY 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc. Let me explain following the slides.



Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2. Net sales was JPY 20.8 billion, operating income was JPY 3.6 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 3.8 billion. For this quarter, the operating income of the Internet and entertainment business reached JPY 3.1 billion. A new title, Heaven Burns Red, has become a hit. Although we made large additional investments in advertising with the aim of contributing to earnings growth over the medium to long term, the results surpassed our forecast. The operating income of the investment and incubation business was JPY 0.4 billion, making a stable contribution to