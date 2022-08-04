Full Year 2022 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



Thank you for joining the FY 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc. I'm Toshiki Oya. Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2.



Starting with the FY '22 full-year results. Net sales was JPY 74.9 billion, operating income was JPY 11.5 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 12.1 billion. We achieved year-on-year growth in sales and operating income.



Key drivers of the results were multiple hits in the game business, such as Heaven Burns Red and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.



Also, we continue to invest aggressively in the Metaverse business and made progress in developing it into a global business.



In the Advertising and Media business, we continue to strengthen