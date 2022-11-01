Q1 2023 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - Senior VP of Corporate, Investment & Incubation Business, CFO and Director



Thank you for joining the FY 2023 first quarter financial results briefing of GREE, Inc. I'm Toshiki Oya.



Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2.



Net sales was JPY 16.6 billion. Operating income was JPY 1.6 billion and EBITDA was JPY 1.7 billion. The Internet and Entertainment business surpassed our forecast on strong performance from Heaven Burns Red.



Going to the business overview. The game and anime business continued strong performance from Heaven Burns Red. As I will explain later, it maintained strong performance by expanding main story line. In the metaverse business, we continues to develop REALITY. As you saw in the recent press release, its global downloads topped 10 million. We