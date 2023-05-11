Q3 2023 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

* Toshiki Oya

GREE, Inc. - SVP, CFO, Head of Corporate Affairs, & Head of Investment and Incubation Business



[Interpreted]



Thank you for joining the FY 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc I'm Toshiki Oya. Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2.



Net sales was JPY 22.2 billion, operating income was JPY 4.2 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 4.3 billion. The Internet and Entertainment business operating income of JPY 1.8 billion surpassed our forecast despite sizable upfront investments in promotional activities. The Investment and Incubation business operating income of JPY 2.4 billion contributed to company-wide earnings growth.



Going to business topics. Regarding the Game business. We saw continued strong performance from Heaven Burns Red driven by 2 major initiatives