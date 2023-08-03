Aug 03, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Eiji Araki
GREE, Inc. - SVP & Head of Metaverse Business
* Kazuhisa Adachi
* Toshiki Oya
GREE, Inc. - SVP, CFO, Head of Corporate Affairs, & Head of Investment and Incubation Business
* Yosuke Nakamura
* Yuta Maeda
GREE, Inc. - SVP, Head of Game and Animation & Director
=====================
Toshiki Oya - GREE, Inc. - SVP, CFO, Head of Corporate Affairs, & Head of Investment and Incubation Business
[Interpreted] Thank you for joining the FY 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Briefing of GREE, Inc. I'm Toshiki Oya. Please refer to the executive summary on Page 2.
For the FY '23 full year, net sales was JPY 75.4 billion. Operating income was JPY 12.5 billion, and EBITDA was JPY 12.8 billion. We achieved year-on-year growth in sales and income.
In the Game and Anime business, we developed IP and made progress with global distribution with a focus on the main state title
Full Year 2023 Gree Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...