Half Year 2022 Van Lanschot Kempen NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Van Lanschot Kempen Analyst Call 2022 Half Year Results. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Management Board, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Maarten J. Edixhoven - Van Lanschot Kempen NV - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you very much. Dear shareholders, analysts and other participants, welcome to this special earnings call over the first half of 2022. I would say especially not only because of our solid results over the first half of this year in a challenging operating environment, obviously, but also because it will be the last earnings call for our CFO, Constant Korthout. And Constant can be credited for his strong and consistent leadership but also the turnaround over the last (inaudible) of Van Lanschot Kempen and has positioned for Van Lanschot Kempen as a growing independent wealth manager with a very strong capital position. So today, I will give the floor for a significant amount of time to Constant