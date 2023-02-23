Full Year 2022 Van Lanschot Kempen NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, Marian, and welcome all and good morning, and thank you for joining this call about the full year results of Van Lanschot Kempen. I'm here today with our CFO, Jeroen Kroes; and our Chief Risk Officer, Wendy Winkelhuijzen. And I would like to start the conversation today with a few remarks about the year in general.



Of course, 2022 will tragically enough make into the history books as the Russia invaded Ukraine, with all its devastating consequences. Also, during the year, uncertainty about energy supply and prices as well as inflation left a mark on society in general, and of course, our clients and colleagues as well.



In terms of financial markets, every investor was impacted by negative results in