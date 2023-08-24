Half Year 2023 Van Lanschot Kempen NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, Marian, and good morning to all, and thank you for joining this call about half year 2023 results for Van Lanschot Kempen. I'm here today with Jeroen Kroes, our CFO, who will take you through our numbers in more detail later. I would like to start, however, with a few remarks about our first 6 months in general.



Well, against the quite volatile economic and geopolitical environment, we delivered a healthy set of results, which clearly shows our wealth management strategy is working. I'm particularly pleased with our net inflow in assets under management of EUR 3.2 billion with contributions from both Private Clients segment as well as our Wholesale & Institutional segment in combination with stable margins. This