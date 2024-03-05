Mar 05, 2024 / 02:50PM GMT

Charles Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD



Good morning, everyone. I'm Greg Peters, the analyst here covering Insurance, Insurance Technology, All Things Insurance. And I'm pleased to welcome back the management team of Verisk to the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.



From management today, we have Elizabeth Mann, who is the Chief Financial Officer; and Stacey Brodbar, who is in the audience. She's Investor Relations Executive at Verisk. Just as background after the presentation breakout, follow-up questions can go directly into Stacey, she are very good at responding right away to outstanding questions.



So Elizabeth. Before we begin with a dialogue and some Q&A, I thought it might be a useful time for you to just spend 5 or 10 minutes and just give us the background of Verisk. A lot has changed over the last couple of years and just bring us up to speed on where Verisk is today.



Elizabeth Mann - Verisk Analytics, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. Let me just orient for