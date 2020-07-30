Half Year 2020 Vastned Retail NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the half year results 2020 conference call. My name is Rinkle, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Remco Vergeer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Remco Vergeer;Manager Investor Relations -



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Vastned's 2020 Half Year Results Presentation. My name is Remco Vergeer, I'm the Manager, Investor Relations. And with me are Taco de Groot, CEO of Vastned; and Reinier Walta, our CFO.



Yesterday evening, you've received our half year 2020 results press release. Taco and Reinier will elaborate on the results in their part of the presentation. The slides are now available for download on our website. At the end of today's presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.



Taco, please go ahead.



Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot - Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director



Thank