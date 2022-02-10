Full Year 2021 Vastned Retail NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Vastned 2021 Results. My name is Suzanne, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Reinier Walta, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Reinier Walta - Vastned Retail N.V. - CEO, MD & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm here today with Simon Theeuwes, our IR representative. First, I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to join our earnings call. In 2021, Vastned has delivered positive results in a year in which tenants were confronted with temporary lockdowns and closures of their stores. This clearly demonstrates the resilience of our portfolio. We had a robust operational performance with a high occupancy rate of 97.9% back to pre-COVID levels and a collection rate of 96%.



Our direct result increased from EUR 1.85 to EUR 1.93 per share. The limited decrease of our portfolio value of 1.6% and an increase of 0.2% in the second half of the year shows the underlying