Q2 2022 Vastned Retail NV Earnings Call Transcript

Reinier Walta - Vastned Retail N.V. - CEO, MD & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our half year results call. In the first half of 2022, Vastned maintained a strong operational and financial performance with positive results, a high occupancy rate of 98.5% and a collection rate of 97.6%. The direct result increased from EUR 0.88 to EUR 0.98 per share. Positive revaluation of our portfolio by 1% resulted in an indirect result of EUR 1.32 per share versus EUR 1.38 negative last year. The indirect result includes the positive revaluation of the property portfolio, positive results on derivatives, and approximately EUR 700,000 related to an internal transaction which would have resulted in a delisting of Vastned Belgium N.V. The