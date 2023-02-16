Q4 2022 Vastned Retail NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Vastned's Annual Results 2022. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand over to your host, Reinier Walta, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Reinier Walta - Vastned Retail N.V. - CEO, MD & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Welcome everyone to the presentation of our 2022 annual results. We are here today to guide you through the operational and financial results of Vastned.



First, I would like to inform you that it's the last time I will do this together with Simon Theeuwes, who will leave us at the end of February. Simon, I would like to thank you for all the hard work in the last couple of years. And his role will be taken over by Remco Vergeer, who is also present here today.



Next slide. The year 2022 has been a strong year for Vastned on operational and financial performance. Vastned is satisfied with the achieved results. The quality of the portfolio is confirmed, which is also reflected in a proper devaluation that only showed a slight decrease of 1.2%. With