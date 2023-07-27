Q2 2023 Vastned Retail NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Reinier Walta - Vastned Retail N.V. - CEO, MD & Member of Executive Board



Dear attendees of this analyst meeting and webcast, my name is Reinier Walta. I am the CEO of Vastned, and I have the pleasure of hosting this meeting and talk you through our half year results.



In addition to presenting the half year results, I will also dedicate time in this call to inform you of the outcome of our strategic reorientation. I will do this by going through the slides, which now also are made available on our website in the section, Investor Relations, Publications & Reports. Now after presenting my prepared slides to you, the line will be open to ask questions in a Q&A session.



In the first half of 2023, Vastned has maintained a strong operational