Q4 2018 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Manitex International, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dave Langevin, CEO. Please go sir, ahead.



David J. Langevin - Manitex International, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, Sebastian. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your interest in Manitex International. On the call with me today is Steve Kiefer, our President and Chief Operating Officer; as well as Laura Yu, our Senior VP and CFO.



Please see our website or our release for replay instructions for this call, which are available until March 21, 2019.



Now please refer to the first slide regarding our safe harbor statement. We ask that you review this statement and also refer to our SEC filings for further guidance on the many risk factors associated with our company.



I will begin with a brief overview; Laura will present a financial summary, followed by an operating commentary from