Q3 2019 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Manitex International, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Steve Filipov, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Keith. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your interest in Manitex International. On the call with me today is Steve Kiefer, our President and COO; as well as Laura Yu, our Senior VP and CFO. Please see our website or our press release for the replay instructions for this call, which will be available until November 14, 2019. And additionally, our slides that accompany our remarks will be available in the Investor Relations sections of our website, www.manitexinternational.com. If you have any trouble finding them, just send Peter an e-mail, and he'll send up the slides right over.



Now please refer to