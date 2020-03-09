Q4 2019 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Matt. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your interest in Manitex International. For those who don't recognize my voice yet, as it is just the second call I've led on behalf of the team here at Manitex. My name is Steve Filipov, I'm the CEO of Manitex International. And today, on the call with me, we have Steve Kiefer, our President and Chief Operating Officer; as well as Laura Yu, our Senior VP and CFO.



Please see our website or our release for replay instructions for this call, which will be available until March 16, 2020. Now please refer to Slide 2 regarding our safe harbor statement.