Q1 2020 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Lorie. And good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your continued interest in Manitex International. I hope everyone is safe and healthy and appreciate everyone taking the time to listen to our call. Today on the call with me, we have Steve Kiefer, our President and COO; as well as Laura Yu, our Senior VP and CFO.



Please see our website for a release for replay instructions for this call, which will be available until May 14, 2020. Now please refer to Slide 2 regarding our safe harbor statement.



I will begin