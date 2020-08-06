Q2 2020 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Manitex International Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Steve Filipov, Chief Executive Officer of Manitex International. Please go ahead, sir.



Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your continued interest in Manitex International. I hope everyone is safe and healthy and appreciate everyone taking the time to listen to our call. Today on the call with me, we have Steve Kiefer, our President and COO; as well as Laura Yu, our Senior VP and CFO. Please see our website or our release for replay instructions for this call, which will be available until August 13, 2020.



Moving to Slide 2 is our safe harbor statement, which reminds you that everything we discuss is subject to change and described in our SEC filings for further guidance on the many risk factors associated with our company. I will begin with a short