Q3 2020 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Manitex International, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Filipov, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your continued interest in Manitex International. I hope everyone is safe and healthy and appreciate everyone taking the time to listen to our call.



Today on the call with me, we have Joe Doolan, our new CFO; and Steve Kiefer, our President and COO. Please see our website or our release for replay instructions for this call, which will be available until November 12, 2020.



Moving past Slide 2, which is our safe harbor statement and remind you that everything we discuss is subject to change and described in our SEC filings for further guidance on the many risk factors associated with our company. I will begin with a