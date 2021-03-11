Q4 2020 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your continued interest in Manitex International. I hope everyone is safe and healthy, and appreciate you taking the time to listen to our call.
Today on the call with me, I have Joe Doolan, our CFO, who will discuss in more detail our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Please see our website or our release for replay instructions for this call, which will be available until March 18, 2021.
