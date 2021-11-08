Q3 2021 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator.



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your continued interest in Manitex International. I hope everyone is safe and healthy, and we appreciate you taking the time to listen to our call. I am Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex. And with me today is Joe Doolan, our CFO, who will take you through the financial details of the third quarter, which we announced earlier today. Following our prepared remarks, as is our custom, we will open up the line for Q&A. Please see our website or our release, for replay instructions for this call. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days and the slides we cover with