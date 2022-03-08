Mar 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Manitex International Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve Filipov, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, Steve. You may begin.
Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your continued interest in Manitex International. I hope everyone is safe and healthy, and we appreciate you taking the time to listen to our call.
I'm Steve Filipov. And with me today is Joe Doolan, our CFO, who will take you through the financial details of the fourth quarter, which we announced earlier today. Following our prepared remarks, as is our custom, we will open up the line for Q&A.
Please see our website for our release and other information, including a brief presentation for this call. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days and the slides we cover will be available
Q4 2021 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...