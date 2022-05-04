Q1 2022 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Coffey - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your interest in Manitex International. We appreciate you taking the time to join our call. My name is Mike Coffey. And with me today is Joe Doolan, our CFO. Joe will take you through the financial details of the first quarter, which we announced earlier today. Following our prepared remarks, as is our custom, we will be happy to open the line for questions.



Slide 2 is our safe harbor statement, which reminds you that