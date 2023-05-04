Q1 2023 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Manitex First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 4, 2023. I would now like to turn the over to Paul Bartolai, Managing Director, Vallum Advisors. Please go ahead.



Paul Bartolai -



Thank you. Welcome to Manitex International's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today are CEO, Michael Coffey; and CFO, Joseph Doolan.



We issued a press release earlier today, detailing our first quarter operational and financial results, this release, together with accompanying presentation materials are publicly available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.manitexinternational.com.



I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control.



