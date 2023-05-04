May 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Manitex First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 4, 2023. I would now like to turn the over to Paul Bartolai, Managing Director, Vallum Advisors. Please go ahead.
Paul Bartolai -
Thank you. Welcome to Manitex International's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today are CEO, Michael Coffey; and CFO, Joseph Doolan.
We issued a press release earlier today, detailing our first quarter operational and financial results, this release, together with accompanying presentation materials are publicly available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.manitexinternational.com.
I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control.
Q1 2023 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...