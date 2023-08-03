Q2 2023 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Paul Bartolai -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Manitex International's second quarter 2023 results conference call. Leading the call today are CEO, Michael Coffey; and CFO, Joseph Doolan.



We issued a press release earlier today detailing our second quarter operational and financial results.



I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although