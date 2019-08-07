Q2 2019 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Veritone's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Brian Alger, you may begin your conference.



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon. Welcome to Veritone's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I am Brian Alger, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. After the market close today, Veritone issued a press release announcing results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The press release is available in the Investors section of our website.



Joining me for today's call are Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg; President, Ryan Steelberg; and CFO, Pete Collins. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for questions.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include forward-looking statements about future events and Veritone's business