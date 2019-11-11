Veritone, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2019 / NTS GMT

Welcome. This is Jeff Kone with the Wall Street Resource; and joining me is Pete Collins, and Pete's the CFO of Veritone.



Pete, tell us about Veritone.



Thanks, Jeff, and good afternoon or good morning to those of you listening today. Veritone is a pretty unique business. We've got 3 different kind of overall categories for our business. We've got our artificial intelligence operating system, which we call aiWARE. We've got an ad agency and a content licensing business, both of those 2 businesses are highly dependent upon our aiWARE operating system.



So Jeff, maybe real quick, let me just kind of step back and talk about what the artificial intelligence operating system is. What we like to do is compare it to the Microsoft Windows operating system. And if you think about what Windows does is it allows for a third-party hardware peripherals to interoperate, so you don't need to worry about if