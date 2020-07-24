Jul 24, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
Chad Steelberg - Veritone, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Veritone, Inc., which we are holding virtually via live webcast to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, directors and employees. As such, please bear with us if there are any delays or technical difficulties during this meeting.
I am Chad Steelberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veritone. I will now call this meeting to order. The agenda and rules of procedure for this meeting as well as the certified list of stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting are available for you to access under the heading Meeting Materials on the virtual meeting portal. (Operator Instructions) We will answer those questions related to the meeting prior to closing the vote, and we will answer other questions following the formal business of the meeting. Although we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to answer as many questions as time allows. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2020, who have entered
Veritone Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jul 24, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...