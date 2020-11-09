Q3 2020 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Veritone's Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. I am Brian Alger, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. After the market closed today, Veritone issued a press release announcing results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This press release is available at the Investors section of our website.



Joining me for today's call are Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg; President, Ryan Steelberg; and CFO, Mike Zemetra. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for questions.