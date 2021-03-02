Mar 02, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research and Equity Research Analyst



All right. Welcome back, everybody. So look, we're just delighted to have Veritone joining us here at the JMP Tech Conference. On screen with me is Brian Alger. Brian runs the Investor Relations and Strategic Corporate Development for Veritone. Brian, welcome.



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you. It's good to see you.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research and Equity Research Analyst



How is your day going?



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



It's going well, a little hectic.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research and Equity Research Analyst



I bet. I bet. And where are you today? Looks like...

