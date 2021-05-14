May 14, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning. Welcome to Veritone's Investor Day and Tech Expo. I'm Brian Alger, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. We're excited to get started as we have a jam pack lineup for you all today. But before we get going, I need you to take a look at the legal disclosures.



As you can see from the slide, we'll be making forward-looking statements today. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the statements.



The risks and assumptions are detailed in our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K. The statements are also based on the assumptions as of today, May 14, 2021, and Veritone takes no obligation to revise or update them.



All right, here we go. Today, we're going to introduce you to a number of our BU leads, their team members and a number of our partners and our customers. We plan on having 4 Q&A sessions over the course of the morning. Now I know that questions can be