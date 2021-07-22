Jul 22, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Veritone to acquire PandoLogic Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Alger, SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, and welcome to our conference call to review Veritone's definitive agreement to acquire PandoLogic, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions utilizing AI. I am Brian Alger, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets.



This morning, we issued an announcement discussing certain details. The press release, this presentation as well as other materials are available in the Investors section of our website.



Joining me for today's call are Veritone's Chairman and CEO; Chad Steelberg; President, Brian Steelberg; CFO, Mike Zemetra; as well as PandoLogic's CEO, Terry Baker.



While we will not update or comment on Veritone's second quarter 2021 performance or full year guidance until we report