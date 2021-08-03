Q2 2021 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Veritone Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Alger, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Veritone's Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. I am Brian Alger, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets. After the market closed today, Veritone issued a press release announcing results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The press release and other supplemental information is available in the Investors section of our website.



Joining me for today's call are Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg; President, Ryan Steelberg; and CFO, Mike Zemetra. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for questions.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include