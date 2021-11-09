Q3 2021 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Veritone Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. My name is Daisy, and I will be coordinating today's call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now hand over to your host, Brian Alger, from Veritone to begin. Brian, please go ahead.



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Veritone's Third Quarter 2021 conference call. I'm Brian Alger, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets. After the market closed today, Veritone issued a press release announcing the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The press release and other supplemental information is available at the Investors section of our website. Joining me for today's call are Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg; President, Ryan Steelberg; and CFO, Mike Zemetra. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for questions.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include forward-looking statements about