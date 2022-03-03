Q4 2021 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to Veritone's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call. I am the digital twin of Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1963 through 2010. Even though I have retired from calling Dodger games several years ago, my voice and passion for sports and great achievements in human history have me here with you today by Veritone Voice, the most advanced AI-powered synthetic voice platform in the world. I'm excited to introduce Veritone's fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call.



It's now my pleasure to hand the call off to Brian Alger, SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Over to you, Brian.



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate