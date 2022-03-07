Mar 07, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Pat Walravens - JMP Securities - Analyst



So, look, we are just delighted to have Veritone joining us. Immediately to my right is Chad who started the business in 2014 as the CEO; and Mike who is the CFO -- how long has it been? Two years now?



Mike Zemetra - Veritone, Inc. - EVP, CFO, and Treasurer



Yes, almost two years -- 1.5 years.



Pat Walravens - JMP Securities - Analyst



Almost two years. And so, what we should do, I think, is, Chad, if you wouldn't mind just starting people out with a two-minute version of what is it that Veritone does. And then we'll talk a little bit about the progression of the business over the years -- we'll talk about that, too. But just start by reminding us, what does this company do?



Chad Steelberg - Veritone, Inc. - Chairman and CEO



Yes, so big macro picture, artificial intelligence, as we all know, is the technology that is pretty pervasively going to change all of our lives. And to capitalize on that opportunity, we built an operating system