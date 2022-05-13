Veritone Inc Analyst Update and Tech Demo Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Veritone's Analyst Update and Tech Demo presentation. I'm Brian Alger, SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets.



This morning, May 13, we'll be making a number of statements and presentations that will be forward-looking in nature. And as such, please review the slide and refer back to our SEC documents, including our recently filed 10-K for any additional disclosure information you're looking for.



Now let's get started. As you can see from the agenda, and like prior events, we packed a ton of information into a short period of time. Over the next 90 minutes, you're going to get a high-level overview of AI in general from Chad, a state of the union from Ryan, and then each of our BU leads will present customer testimonials, demonstrations and their own unique perspective on the frontline operations of the company. Then Mike is going to bring us home with a financial overview and an update on our long-term outlook. Finally, I will moderate a live Q&A covering all of the