Q2 2022 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022

Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Joining us for today's call are both the live and digital twin versions of Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg; President, Ryan Steelberg; and CFO, Mike Zemetra, who will provide prepared remarks and then open up the call for a live question-and-answer session.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today, including certain answers to your questions, will include forward-looking