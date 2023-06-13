Jun 13, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Ryan Scott Steelberg - Veritone, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



All right. Good day, everybody. I'm excited to present to you today with some of my esteemed colleagues. My name is Ryan Steelberg, and I'm the CEO and President of Veritone. And I'd like to say we're also the introducing what we're calling Veritone HR solutions, which is looking at really combining the technologies and efforts of both PandoLogic, which many of you guys know and use and trust, as well as a pending acquisition, which we're hopefully going to be able to announce the close in just a few short days here of Broadbean based out of London. So one of the market leaders, obviously, in job distribution, aggregation and dissemination.



And today, we're going to talk about how we are leveraging and applying state-of-the-art AI into Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Advertising. And yes, we will be talking about Generative AI and its impact and the exciting opportunities in this space as well.



All right. To kick it off, let me introduce my speakers who are joining me today. I'm excited to have Sumit