Ventas Inc at Citi Global Property CEO Conference Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:20PM GMT

Nicholas Gregory Joseph - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



Welcome to Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Nick Joseph here with Michael Griffin with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have with us Ventas's CEO, Debbie Cafaro. The session is for Citi clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. For those in the room or the webcast, you can go to liveqa.com, and then enter code GPC24 to submit any questions.



Debbie, we'll turn it over to you to introduce the company and team, provide any opening remarks, tell the audience the top reasons that investors should buy your stock today, and then we'll get into Q&A.



Debra A. Cafaro - Ventas, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Debbie Cafaro, Chairman and CEO of Ventas. Happy to be joined by my Ventas colleagues and appreciate being hosted by Citi. Welcome to all the investors and other participants. I'll just start off with some brief opening remarks and then get to your